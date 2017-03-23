Germany to Compensate 50,000 Gay Men ...

Germany to Compensate 50,000 Gay Men Convicted Under Nazi-Era Law

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Advocate

Earlier Wednesday, members of Germany's Cabinet approved a bill annulling convictions of thousands of gay men from a law that criminalized homosexuality in post-World War II West Germany. "Article 175" was 19th century legislation making homosexuality illegal and was applied after the war throughout West Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump 3 min Retribution 3
News Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16) 16 hr just Jay _ for fr... 19
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... 16 hr fingers mcgurke 52
News German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ... Wed Rainbow Kid 1
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar 21 Ben Davis 1
News Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h... Mar 20 tomin cali 1
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Mar 18 Robert Marshall 1,519
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC