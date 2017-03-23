Germany to Compensate 50,000 Gay Men Convicted Under Nazi-Era Law
Earlier Wednesday, members of Germany's Cabinet approved a bill annulling convictions of thousands of gay men from a law that criminalized homosexuality in post-World War II West Germany. "Article 175" was 19th century legislation making homosexuality illegal and was applied after the war throughout West Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump
|3 min
|Retribution
|3
|Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|just Jay _ for fr...
|19
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|16 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ...
|Wed
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar 21
|Ben Davis
|1
|Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h...
|Mar 20
|tomin cali
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Mar 18
|Robert Marshall
|1,519
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC