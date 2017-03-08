Germany shuts down shopping mall over attack threat1 hour ago
German police have sealed off a major shopping centre in the central city of Essen, citing the threat of a terror attack, with media reports suggesting a link to the Islamic State group. The country is on high alert following scenes of carnage at a Christmas market in Berlin in December, when an IS jihadist rammed a truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing 12 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phylicia Rashad Joins the Houston Symphony for ...
|14 hr
|Symphony phart
|1
|Drunken Sailors
|Fri
|Texxy
|1
|It's beginning to look like we'll let Ukraine f... (Jul '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|147
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|Mar 7
|Uranus
|2
|Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt'
|Mar 2
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Rice
|1,518
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|Feb 22
|SHAKEUP
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC