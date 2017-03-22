Germany OKs plan to annul homosexuali...

Germany OKs plan to annul homosexuality convictions

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

German Justice Minister Heiko Maas attended the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin today. Germany's Cabinet approved a bill that will annul the convictions of thousands of gay men under a law criminalizing homosexuality that was applied zealously in post-World War II West Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... 5 hr Retribution 51
News German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ... 12 hr Rainbow Kid 1
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Tue Ben Davis 1
News Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h... Mon tomin cali 1
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Mar 18 Robert Marshall 1,519
News Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Merkel's About-Face Mar 16 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,831 • Total comments across all topics: 279,747,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC