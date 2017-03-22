Germany OKs plan to annul homosexuality convictions
German Justice Minister Heiko Maas attended the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin today. Germany's Cabinet approved a bill that will annul the convictions of thousands of gay men under a law criminalizing homosexuality that was applied zealously in post-World War II West Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|5 hr
|Retribution
|51
|German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ...
|12 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Tue
|Ben Davis
|1
|Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Mar 18
|Robert Marshall
|1,519
|Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high s...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Merkel's About-Face
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC