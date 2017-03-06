Germany names point man for victims o...

Germany names point man for victims of Berlin truck attack

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Nov. 24, 2015 file photo Kurt Beck from the German Social Democrats, SPD, speaks during a congress in Berlin, Germany. The German government says Wednesday, March 8, 2017 it's putting the former state governor in charge of liaising with victims and survivors of the Berlin truck attack on a Christmas market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... 16 hr Uranus 2
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' Mar 2 PoliciaFederal 2
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 27 Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Feb 20 Bert 1,017
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,287 • Total comments across all topics: 279,400,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC