Germany names point man for victims of Berlin truck attack
In this Nov. 24, 2015 file photo Kurt Beck from the German Social Democrats, SPD, speaks during a congress in Berlin, Germany. The German government says Wednesday, March 8, 2017 it's putting the former state governor in charge of liaising with victims and survivors of the Berlin truck attack on a Christmas market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|16 hr
|Uranus
|2
|Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt'
|Mar 2
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Rice
|1,518
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|Feb 22
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC