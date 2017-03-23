Germany increases electric car chargi...

Germany increases electric car charging points 27 percent in 2016

A battery charger sign for electric cars is painted on the ground of a parking ground near the soccer stadium in Wolfsburg, Germany, in this April 6, 2016 file photo. The number of electric car charging points for public use in Germany rose by 27 percent last year, including hundreds more fast-charging units, amid efforts to boost the technology across Europe.

