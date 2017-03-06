Germany delays contract with MBDA for...

Germany delays contract with MBDA for missile defence - sources

Germany's defence ministry on Tuesday told lawmakers it would not complete a contract with European weapons maker MBDA for a multi-billion euro missile defence system during the current legislative period as planned, ministry sources said. European Defense Group MBDA's company logo is pictured in Schrobenhausen near Ingolstadt, Germany, June 25, 2015.

