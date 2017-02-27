Germany calls on Turkish ambassador over Die Welt journalist's arrest

Germany called on Turkey's ambassador to Berlin on Feb. 28 to protest the arrest of a correspondent for a German newspaper, further fueling tensions between the two NATO allies. Deniz Yucel, a German-Turkish dual national with Die Welt, faces up to 10.5 years in prison after being arrested on charges of propaganda in support of a terrorist organization and inciting public violence, his lawyer Veysel Ok told Reuters on Feb. 28. The ministry initially said on Twitter that State Secretary Walter Lindner had "summoned" the ambassador of Turkey, before clarifying that the envoy was "asked in."

