Germany blocked Russian hacking attacks in 2016

Germany last year warded off two cyber attacks by APT28, a top official said Friday, referring to a Russian hacking group also dubbed "Fancy Bear" that experts say successfully targeted Hillary Clinton's U.S. election campaign. The first, in May 2016, was an attempt to create an Internet domain for Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party in the Baltic region, said Arne Schoenbohm, president of the Federal Office for Information Security .

