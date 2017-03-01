Germany arrests 2 Syrian extremists, 1 accused of war crimes
German authorities have arrested two Syrians suspected of being members of the extremist Nusra Front, one of who is alleged to have been involved in the murder of dozens of civilians. The federal prosecutor's office said Thursday that 35-year-old Abdalfatah H.A. is suspected of war crimes over the killing of 36 Syrian government employees by his unit in March 2013.
