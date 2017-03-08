German stocks - Factors to watch on M...

German stocks - Factors to watch on March 13

Reuters

The drug and crop chemical maker will find it hard to respond to potential tariffs for imports into the United States in the short term, Chief Executive Werner Baumann told Germany's Welt am Sonntag. Germany's biggest lender has put the lions share of legal fees and fines behind it, supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner told Bild am Sonntag.

