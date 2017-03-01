German SPD membership surges with new...

German SPD membership surges with new leader in election year

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Germany's Social Democrats have seen a surge in new members, a further sign of the party's revival under new leader Martin Schulz who will face Chancellor Angela Merkel in a September election. Social Democratic Party leader Martin Schulz waves during a traditional Ash Wednesday meeting in Vilshofen, Germany, March 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... 23 hr Battle Tested 1
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' Thu PoliciaFederal 2
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 27 Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Feb 20 Bert 1,017
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC