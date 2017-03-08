German shopping center shuttered over...

German shopping center shuttered over 'concrete' terror threat

Read more: The Times of Israel

Policemen of a special unit are pictured at the Yorckgebiet district of Chemnitz, eastern Germany, on October 9, 2016. AFP /dpa/Hendrik Schmidt) German police have closed down a shopping center in the city of Essen, in the country's west, after receiving "concrete indications about a possible attack," Reuters reported Saturday.

Chicago, IL

