German police: Thieves stole huge gol...

German police: Thieves stole huge gold coin with wheelbarrow

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

The 100-kilogram gold coin disappeared from the museum. . Visitors stand in the room where a 100 kilogram-heavy gold coin was displayed in the Bode Museum, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday March 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ... Mar 26 LuftwaffePhart 3
News Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten... Mar 25 Solarman 1
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump Mar 24 Retribution 3
News Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16) Mar 23 just Jay _ for fr... 19
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 52
News German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ... Mar 22 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar 21 Ben Davis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,043 • Total comments across all topics: 279,886,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC