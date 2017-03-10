German police: Italian tourists among...

German police: Italian tourists among victims of axe attack

German police said Friday that two Italian tourists were among nine people injured when a man randomly attacked passengers with an axe in Duesseldorf's main train station. The suspect, a 36-year-old man from Kosovo, was arrested shortly after the attack late Thursday, said Dietmar Kneip, a senior police official.

