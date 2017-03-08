German police end operation over attack threat in southwest town
German police said on Sunday they had ended a major operation launched after they received information about a possible threat of an attack in the south-western town of Offenburg on Saturday night. Officers stepped up security in the town center and on public transport and police said one possible target was a night club which was not named.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phylicia Rashad Joins the Houston Symphony for ...
|Sat
|Symphony phart
|1
|Drunken Sailors
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|It's beginning to look like we'll let Ukraine f... (Jul '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|147
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|Mar 7
|Uranus
|2
|Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt'
|Mar 2
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Rice
|1,518
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|Feb 22
|SHAKEUP
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC