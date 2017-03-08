German police end operation over atta...

German police end operation over attack threat in southwest town

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

German police said on Sunday they had ended a major operation launched after they received information about a possible threat of an attack in the south-western town of Offenburg on Saturday night. Officers stepped up security in the town center and on public transport and police said one possible target was a night club which was not named.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phylicia Rashad Joins the Houston Symphony for ... Sat Symphony phart 1
News Drunken Sailors Mar 10 Texxy 1
News It's beginning to look like we'll let Ukraine f... (Jul '15) Mar 8 About time 147
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Mar 7 Uranus 2
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' Mar 2 PoliciaFederal 2
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 27 Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,504,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC