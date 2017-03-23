German minister: Erdogan rhetoric cau...

German minister: Erdogan rhetoric causing significant damage

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten... 16 hr Solarman 1
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump Fri Retribution 3
News Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16) Mar 23 just Jay _ for fr... 19
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 52
News German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ... Mar 22 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar 21 Ben Davis 1
News Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h... Mar 20 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,826,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC