German mayor appeals for calm as Syrian arrested for killing
The mayor of Cottbus in eastern Germany is urging people to remain calm after a young Syrian was arrested on suspicion of killing an elderly woman. Holger Kelch posted the appeal on the town's website late Wednesday, acknowledging that crimes committed by migrants have drawn intense scrutiny in Germany in recent years.
