German groups, Jewish heirs unite efforts to locate lost art
The American heirs of a German-Jewish family and several German public institutions on Tuesday announced a joint project Tuesday to research and restitute a vast art collection stolen by the Nazis. The project to identify and locate thousands of pieces of stolen art once belonging to Berlin newspaper publisher Rudolf Mosse and his descendants is remarkable because all sides have agreed to co-operate, a representative for the heirs, Roger Strauch, told reporters in Berlin.
