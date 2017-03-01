German foreign minister skeptical on defence spending boost

TALLINN, Estonia - Germany's foreign minister said Wednesday he is skeptical about plans for the country to increase defence spending to meet NATO targets, saying it could raise concerns in Europe by turning Germany into "a military supremacy." Sigmar Gabriel, whose Social Democratic Party is Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partner, said if Germany raises its defence spending from around 1.3 per cent of its gross domestic product today to meet NATO's target of 2 per cent, it could cause angst elsewhere in Europe, given the country's militaristic past.

