German foreign minister skeptical on ...

German foreign minister skeptical on defence spending boost

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

TALLINN, Estonia - Germany's foreign minister said Wednesday he is skeptical about plans for the country to increase defence spending to meet NATO targets, saying it could raise concerns in Europe by turning Germany into "a military supremacy." Sigmar Gabriel, whose Social Democratic Party is Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partner, said if Germany raises its defence spending from around 1.3 per cent of its gross domestic product today to meet NATO's target of 2 per cent, it could cause angst elsewhere in Europe, given the country's militaristic past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Mon Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Feb 20 Bert 1,017
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
Poll Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10) Feb 16 Greeks 100
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,242,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC