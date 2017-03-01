German corporate anti-refugee 'sex mob' fake news
German newspaper Bild has emphatically apologized for an article it ran claiming women had been sexually assaulted in Frankfurt on New Year's Eve by a "rioting sex mob" of Arab refugees . According to Bild , the accusations are baseless, and neither police reports from that night nor an investigation following the report turned up any evidence to support the claims made by alleged "victims."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dear Kitty.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Rice
|1,518
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|Feb 22
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Feb 16
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC