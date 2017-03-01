German conservatives edge ahead of So...

German conservatives edge ahead of Social Democrats in Emnid poll

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives took a one percentage point lead over the Social Democrats in the latest poll conducted by Emnid for the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag. German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference with Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi in Tunis, Tunisia, March 3, 2017.

