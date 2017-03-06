French president calls for a multi-sp...

French president calls for a multi-speed Europe

French President Francois Hollande has called for a European Union which allows groups of member states to advance at their own pace. In an interview published Monday in six European newspapers, Hollande said some EU states must be able to progress more quickly if they wish.

Chicago, IL

