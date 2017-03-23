Father rejects claim Germanwings co-pilot was depressed
In this July 24, 2015 file picture a stone slab erected as a monument, set up in the area near where a Germanwings aircraft crashed in the French Alps, in Le Vernet, France. Germanwings co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately crashed the jet into the French Alps on March 24, 2015, killing all 150 people on board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump
|12 hr
|Retribution
|3
|Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16)
|Thu
|just Jay _ for fr...
|19
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Thu
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ...
|Mar 22
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar 21
|Ben Davis
|1
|Trump pressures 'sanctuary cities' that won't h...
|Mar 20
|tomin cali
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Mar 18
|Robert Marshall
|1,519
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC