Father rejects claim Germanwings co-pilot was depressed

In this July 24, 2015 file picture a stone slab erected as a monument, set up in the area near where a Germanwings aircraft crashed in the French Alps, in Le Vernet, France. Germanwings co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately crashed the jet into the French Alps on March 24, 2015, killing all 150 people on board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.