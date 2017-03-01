Europe's trend: Austria, once open, now shows migrants door
Austria was among the first countries in Europe to put out the welcome mat when waves of people fleeing war and poverty reached the continent. Now, its focus is showing them the door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|Mar 2
|Battle Tested
|1
|Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt'
|Mar 2
|PoliciaFederal
|2
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Feb 27
|Rice
|1,518
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|Feb 22
|SHAKEUP
|9
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb 20
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|Bert
|1,017
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC