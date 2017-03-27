EU approach to Brexit talks revealed ...

EU approach to Brexit talks revealed by European Council president Donald Tusk

17 hrs ago Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

The EU's approach to the talks which will establish Britain's new relationship with the remaining 27 member states is to be set out by European Council president Donald Tusk. Following the triggering of the Article 50 withdrawal process by Theresa May on Wednesday, Mr Tusk is to circulate his draft guidelines for the forthcoming negotiations to the other EU leaders.

