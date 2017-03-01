Erdogan says German journalist held i...

Erdogan says German journalist held in Turkey was agent and PKK member

16 hrs ago

President Tayyip Erdogan responded to Berlin's criticism of Turkey's arrest of a German journalist by saying on Friday Deniz Yucel was a "German agent" and a member of a militant Kurdish armed group. Protestors demonstrate, calling for the freedom of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel, in the streets of Berlin, Germany, February 19, 2017.

Chicago, IL

