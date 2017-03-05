Erdogan Rips Germany - Nazi'-Like ActionsOver the withdrawal of rally permits.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday accused Germany of Nazi-like behavior and "fascist actions" for withdrawing permits for rallies in support of a Turkish referendum vote. Officials in Germany recently revoked permission for two pro-Erdogan rallies that would have drawn Turkish citizens.
