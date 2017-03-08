Economic recovery: Germany to partner...

Economic recovery: Germany to partner with Nigeria

In a statement written by the Special Adviser , Yusuph Olaniyonu, the senate president led a delegation to Germany to sort out palliatives for Nigeria economic recovery. He was welcomed by the head of Bundestrat, the upper chamber of the German parliarment, Ms Malu Dreyer, who has said that Nigeria as the leading country in Africa must be economically strong and therefore deserved the support of a European giant like her country.

Chicago, IL

