Deutschland uber alles - what if Germ...

Deutschland uber alles - what if Germany had not lost its colonies in Africa?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Germans were latecomers to the scramble for Africa. Even if there may have been individual Germans scouring the coasts of Africa , it was only after the Berlin Conference of 1844-85 that Germany became an established colonial power in Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Mar 2 Battle Tested 1
News Angela Merkel's 'Bloodguilt' Mar 2 PoliciaFederal 2
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 27 Rice 1,518
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... Feb 22 SHAKEUP 9
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb 20 Carl the floorwalker 2
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) Feb 20 Bert 1,017
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,877 • Total comments across all topics: 279,353,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC