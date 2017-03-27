BREXIT: PM set to trigger article 50 later today
The Prime Minister has signed the letter that starts the formal exit process and the historic document will be hand-delivered by a senior diplomat to EU chiefs. It will mark the start of complex and contentious negotiations that put the UK on course to break its ties with Brussels by the end of March 2019.
