Berlin's long-delayed airport gets new boss

In this March 14, 2013 file photo, a fence shields the main terminal of the new Berlin Brandenburg International Airport named Willy-Brandt-Flughafen in Schoenefeld near Berlin. A member of Berlin's state government, Engelbert Luetke Daldrup, on Monday took over the helm from Karsten Muehlenfeld who left the job prematurely after an endless series of cost overruns and technical and personnel problems that have led to ongoing delays in the opening of the new airport, which was initially touted as a national prestige project.

