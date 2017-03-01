Berlin's long-delayed airport gets new boss
A member of Berlin's state government, Engelbert Luetke Daldrup, on Monday took over the helm from Karsten Muehlenfeld who left the job prematurely. An endless series of cost overruns and technical and personnel problems have led to ongoing delays in the opening of the new Berlin airport, which was initially touted as a national prestige project.
