All signs points towards Germany making Britain's Brexit talks as difficult as possible
All signs are pointing towards Germany making Brexit talks difficult for Britain, just as it is about to trigger Article 50 and thereby starting the formal two-year negotiation process for the UK leaving the European Union. The UK will have to pay the entire A 50 billion Brexit divorce bill or face being sued.
