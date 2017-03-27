All signs points towards Germany maki...

All signs points towards Germany making Britain's Brexit talks as difficult as possible

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

All signs are pointing towards Germany making Brexit talks difficult for Britain, just as it is about to trigger Article 50 and thereby starting the formal two-year negotiation process for the UK leaving the European Union. The UK will have to pay the entire A 50 billion Brexit divorce bill or face being sued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, turns ... Sun LuftwaffePhart 3
News Stunning breakthrough: Huge a suna blasts inten... Mar 25 Solarman 1
News "These Things Are Done": Eavesdropping on Trump Mar 24 Retribution 3
News Islamophobia on the rise in Germany - study (Jun '16) Mar 23 just Jay _ for fr... 19
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 52
News German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality ... Mar 22 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar 21 Ben Davis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,519 • Total comments across all topics: 279,875,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC