8 Germans on trial for allegedly forming far-right group
The accused Mike S., right, enters the hearing room of the correctional facility at the beginning of the trial in Dresden, Germany, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Eight Germans are going on trial for allegedly forming a far-right terrorist organization and carrying out bombing attacks on asylum-seeker facilities and left-wing political targets.
