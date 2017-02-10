Wall goes up around America at miniat...

Wall goes up around America at miniature world in Germany

Visitors to the miniature wonderland in Hamburg, Germany, can only look at a model landscape of the United States from behind a wall. Photo / AP A wall has appeared around the United States - at a popular miniature world attraction in the German city of Hamburg.

Germany

