VW to pay $1.2 billion or more to US owners of big diesels

In this Nov. 18, 2016 file photo the Volkswagen logo is photographed through rain drops on a window in Frankfurt, Germany. Volkswagen has agreed to pay at least US$ 1.2 billion in buybacks and compensation to settle claims from U.S. owners of cars with larger diesel engines that the company rigged to cheat on emissions tests.

