US helicopters unloaded in Germany to...

US helicopters unloaded in Germany to boost combat presence

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The U.S. Army has begun unloading dozens of Chinook, Apache and Black Hawk helicopters at a port in northern Germany so the aircraft can be moved to a base in Bavaria. German news agency dpa reported Sunday that 94 helicopters and several trucks from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade in Fort Drum, New York were sent to the port of Bremerhaven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo... 10 hr ukkie 3
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... 15 hr truth 3
Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli... Feb 10 ZetterbergJohan 1
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb 9 norn dunont 1
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 9 Bruce Stevens 1,516
News German residents build fence around flatsto kee... Feb 6 pjmelian 1
Mobileiron Android For Work apps getting disapp... Feb 6 Deepak CB 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,213 • Total comments across all topics: 278,806,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC