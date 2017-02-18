US-backed Syrian fighters inch closer to IS 'capital'
The push came as Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim warned that if the predominantly Kurdish force eventually entered the city of Raqqa it will have negative effects on the relations between Ankara and Washington. The Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces has been on the offensive toward the city of Raqqa since November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|17 hr
|Who Is In Charge
|1
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Sat
|c oak
|1
|Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10)
|Thu
|Greeks
|100
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo...
|Feb 16
|ring
|6
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|j.c.juncker : eu could fall apart
|Feb 13
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC