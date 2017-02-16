US, Asian allies condemn NKorea after...

US, Asian allies condemn NKorea after diplomats meet BONN, Germany...

The United States, South Korea and Japan on Thursday condemned North Korea's latest missile test and said they will enhance security cooperation in response. A joint statement by the nations' three top diplomats said the U.S. "remains steadfast" in its defense commitments to the two Asian allies, "backed by the full range of its nuclear and conventional defense capabilities."

