UPDATE 2-"Sensationally" strong industry orders set Germany up for buoyant 2017 start

BERLIN, Feb 6 Higher demand at home and abroad for goods needed in production drove the biggest monthly increase in German industrial orders in around 2-1/2 years in December, suggesting the first quarter of 2017 may be getting off to a strong start. The much stronger-than-expected data, released by the Economy Ministry in Berlin on Monday, gave some reassurance that Germany's economic upswing will carry into 2017 despite growing political uncertainties that include the potentially protectionist U.S. trade agenda.

Germany

