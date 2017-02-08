UPDATE 1-Politics drives Italy, France bond yield gap with Germany to multi-year high

LONDON, Feb 8 Political uncertainty in France and Italy widened the gap between their 10-year government bond yields and those of safe-haven Germany to multi-year highs on Wednesday. Upcoming elections in France, Germany, the Netherlands and possibly Italy, plus the ongoing debt crisis in Greece, have made investors risk averse, analysts said, particularly given that bond purchases by the European Central are on a downward trajectory.

