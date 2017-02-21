Unions and Government in bid to secur...

Unions and Government in bid to secure British Vauxhall jobs in proposed takeover

Unions and the Government are ramping up efforts to secure thousands of British jobs after Peugeot pointed to "speedy" cost savings as part of its potential takeover of Vauxhall and Opel. Business Secretary Greg Clark has secured a meeting with PSA Group chief executive Carlos Tavares on Friday, with Unite's general secretary Len McCluskey already scheduled for talks with the car industry boss in London the same day.

