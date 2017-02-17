Ukraine soldier killed in clashes des...

Ukraine soldier killed in clashes despite cease-fire

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

One soldier has been killed and another wounded in eastern Ukraine, the army said on Feb. 20, as it accused rebels of breaking a new truce deal announced at the weekend and which took effect as of Feb. 20. Ukraine's military spokesman Leonid Matyukhin said Russian-backed rebels had shelled his troops "on all fronts," resulting in one death and one injury over the past 24 hours. But a military spokesman from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Eduard Basurin, told AFP that the truce had largely held since midnight with "almost no attacks."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... 2 hr Carl the floorwalker 2
Why Germany is a terrible country to live in (Aug '12) 8 hr Bert 1,017
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
Poll Are Greeks ugly? (Jan '10) Feb 16 Greeks 100
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News Dutch far-rightist Wilders says others will soo... Feb 16 ring 6
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Feb 15 Romi 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,912 • Total comments across all topics: 279,024,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC