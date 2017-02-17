Ukraine soldier killed in clashes despite cease-fire

One soldier has been killed and another wounded in eastern Ukraine, the army said on Feb. 20, as it accused rebels of breaking a new truce deal announced at the weekend and which took effect as of Feb. 20. Ukraine's military spokesman Leonid Matyukhin said Russian-backed rebels had shelled his troops "on all fronts," resulting in one death and one injury over the past 24 hours. But a military spokesman from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Eduard Basurin, told AFP that the truce had largely held since midnight with "almost no attacks."

