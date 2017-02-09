Two arrested in Germany over terror plot

The Goettingen police and the Interior Ministry of the state of Lower Saxony did not confirm whether any evidence was confiscated as part of the raids. Hanover, Germany An Algerian and a Nigerian national suspected of planning to carry out a terrorist attack have been arrested in the German city of Goettingen.

Germany

