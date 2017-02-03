Turkey's Erdogan Tells Germany's Merkel Not to Use Term...
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday and was rebuked by Erdogan for using the term "Islamist terrorism". Erdogan said the phrase was not correct and saddened Muslims.
