Tucci's "Final Portrait" depicts Giacometti's struggles

From left, actor Armie Hammer, director Stanley Tucci and actress Clemence Poesy pose for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'Final Portrait' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb... . Actor Armie Hammer poses for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'Final Portrait' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.