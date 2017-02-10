Trump has Richard Gere asking: 'Where's the beef?'
Actor Richard Gere arrives at the 67th International Berlin Film Festival for the premiere of the nominated film 'The Dinner' in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany stands alone: domestic and foreign poli...
|Fri
|ZetterbergJohan
|1
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Thu
|norn dunont
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Bruce Stevens
|1,516
|German residents build fence around flatsto kee...
|Feb 6
|pjmelian
|1
|Mobileiron Android For Work apps getting disapp...
|Feb 6
|Deepak CB
|1
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|Feb 4
|Faith Michigan
|11
|Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13)
|Feb 3
|Lmfaoooooo
|41
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC