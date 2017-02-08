Trudeau to address European Parliamen...

Trudeau to address European Parliament, meet Angela Merkel in Germany

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is off to Europe next week to address the European Parliament and for a face-to-face meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Trudeau's office says he will travel to Strasbourg, France to address the European Parliament, which is expected to vote to ratify the Canada-EU free trade deal next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German residents build fence around flatsto kee... Mon pjmelian 1
Mobileiron Android For Work apps getting disapp... Feb 6 Deepak CB 1
News EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum... Feb 4 Faith Michigan 11
Poll Indians are not Aryan. They are Dravidians (Dec '13) Feb 3 Lmfaoooooo 41
News Curtain, flag drop on Giessen (Nov '07) Feb 3 bill arigo 86
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Feb 2 Bill08701 1,515
News Woman's severed ear lobe sewed onto her butt (Jul '09) Feb 1 henry 37
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,534 • Total comments across all topics: 278,692,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC