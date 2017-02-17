Tillerson takes low-key approach as America's top diplomat

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson boards his plane at Cologne Bonn Airport, western Germany, as he leaves after a meeting of Foreign Ministers of the G20 leading and developing economies on Friday Feb. 17, 2017. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives for a meeting on the conflict in Syria during a meeting of the G-20 Foreign Ministers in Bonn, western Germany, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.