Tillerson holds first set of talks with Chinese counterpart

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, front left, and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, front right, pose with, back row from left, South Korea Foreign Minister Yun Byung-Se, Italy Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano and India Foreign Minister Mallika Joseph Akbar at the G20 foreign ministers meeting group photo at the World Conference Center in Bonn, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Foreign ministers from 20 of the world's leading nations met Thursday in the former German capital to discuss current conflicts and ways to prevent future crises against a backdrop of uncertainty among allies and adversaries about the direction of U.S. foreign policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.